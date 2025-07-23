Major IAS reshuffle in Madhya Pradesh; senior bureaucrats assigned new roles

Bhopal, July 23 In a significant administrative overhaul, the General Administration Department of Madhya Pradesh has issued a fresh set of postings affecting several senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

The shake-up aims to streamline governance and optimise departmental leadership across key sectors.

According to the order issued on Wednesday, KC Gupta (IAS, 1992), previously serving as Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor at Raj Bhavan, has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary for the Department of Cottage and Rural Industries.

Replacing him at Raj Bhavan is Dr Navneet Mohan Kothari (IAS, 2001), who moves from his earlier post as Principal Secretary of Environment and as Commissioner of Environment and Director General of EPCO (Environment Planning and Coordination Organisation).

His responsibilities at the Environment Department will now be taken over by Ashok Barnwal (IAS, 1991), who will hold additional charge alongside his existing role as Additional Chief Secretary in the Forest Department and Agriculture Production Commissioner.

Further adjustments include Chandramouli Shukla (IAS, 2011), who will take on additional charge as Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister while retaining his current roles as Managing Director of both the MP Industrial Development Corporation and MP State Industrial Development Corporation, as well as Commissioner of Aviation. Deepak Arya (IAS, 2012), currently CEO of the MP Rural Road Development Authority, will also take on the added responsibility of Executive Director at EPCO.

Consequently, Uma Maheshwari R. (IAS, 2013) will be relieved from her additional charge at EPCO while continuing her duties in Indian Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy.

The posting of KC Gupta to the Cottage and Rural Industries Department will also relieve Amit Rathore (IAS, 1996) of his additional charge in that department, allowing him to focus exclusively on Commercial Tax.

The transfers reflect a strategic reallocation of leadership resources and underscore the government’s emphasis on cross-functional expertise. All changes are to take immediate effect and will remain in place until further orders.

