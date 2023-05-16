Majority of the MLAs want to see me as Karnataka's CM': Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM's contender Siddaramaiah in an interview with India Today TV categorically said that Congress MLAs have supported him for the chief ministerial's post.The suspense regarding the name of the Karnataka Chief Minister has continued as the Congress party has been unable to decide to whom it should offer the top post in the state-Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar. The grand-old party has given the responsibility to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to choose either of them for the CM's post.

Meanwhile, the party is also gearing up for preparations for making the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister a big show of strength, where several opposition leaders will be invited.Supporters of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had raised slogans projecting them as the next chief minister outside the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on Sunday evening.A poster war by supporters of both leaders also erupted soon after the party won the election. While Siddaramaiah is a leader with mass appeal, is popular among all sections and has the experience of running a government of a full five-year term from 2013-18, Shivakumar has strong organisational capabilities, is considered resourceful and Congress' troubleshooter during tough times and has the backing of the dominant Vokkaliga community, its influential seers and leaders.Congress MP Naseer Hussain told reporters that both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are senior Congress leaders and have fought together against the Bharatiya Janata Party.