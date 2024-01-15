Makar Sankranti 2024: Army Jawan Among Two Others Killed at Different Places in India After Kite String Slits Throats

Three people reportedly died during the celebrations of Makar Sankranti 2024 across India after their throats were slit by glass-coated strings used for flying kites. An Indian Army jawan died in Hyderabad on Sunday after the string of a kite allegedly cut his throat while he was riding a bike on a flyover, according to the police as told to ANI. The soldier was identified as Koteshwar Reddy, a resident of Bapunagar and a native of Andhra Pradesh. He was going on a two-wheeler on the Langarhouse flyover when a manja (a string of a kite) cut his throat, Assistant Commissioner of Police Golconda Syed Faiz said.

Another incident was reported on Sunday by news agency PTI from Madhya Pradesh after a seven-year-old boy riding pillion on a motorcycle with his father died after his throat was slashed by the sharp string of a kite. The incident took place at Hatwara Chowk in Dhar when Vinod Chouhan was riding a bike with his seven-year-old son. City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ravindra Vaskel said action would be taken against those people in possession of the Chinese string or sharp string.

Also, a four-year-old boy from Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Makar Sankranti faced a similar incident. The child, Tarun Machhi, was on his way home on his father's motorcycle when a kite string slashed his throat near Boradi village on the occasion of Uttarayan on Sunday, January 15.

The child was sitting at the front of the motorcycle's seat. He suffered a deep cut on his neck and died after bleeding profusely even before he could be given treatment, the official told PTI. Meanwhile, at least 66 persons sustained kite thread-related injuries in Gujarat on Uttarayan, said the EMRI Green Health Services, which operates the 108 ambulance service in the state.