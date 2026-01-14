Makar Sankranti Accident: Indore Man Critical After Chinese Manjha Slashes Throat on Teen Imli Bridge

In Indore, a young man was seriously injured on Tuesday at the Teen Imli Bridge after becoming entangled in Chinese manjha. The sharp thread cut his throat, leaving him bleeding profusely, and he was immediately rushed to MY Hospital, where doctors said his condition remains critical. The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over the dangers of Chinese manjha ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival. In Indore, areas considered highly vulnerable to kite flying with Chinese manjha include Limbodi, Moosakhedi, Khajrana, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Sukhliya, Gaurinagar, Banganga, Tejaji Nagar and the Nemawar Road stretch.

Over the past few days, several cases of people being injured by Chinese manjha have been reported across the city, prompting continuous action by the Indore police. Legal proceedings have been initiated against those selling the banned thread as well as individuals using it to fly kites. Keeping Makar Sankranti in mind, police have intensified surveillance on all overbridges. As part of a public awareness drive, posters are being put up, announcements are being made, and barricading with zigzag patterns has been installed to slow down vehicular movement. Raoji Bazaar police station in-charge Umesh Yadav stated that Chinese manjha is not only illegal but also deadly, and urged citizens to avoid its use.

In Indore, known as the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, the use of Chinese manjha for kite flying also causes major disruptions to power supply. To curb this, the electricity company has decided to launch a “Roko-Toko” campaign. Unlike ordinary cotton thread, Chinese manjha is a conductor of electricity, making it extremely dangerous. When it comes into contact with transmission lines, it can disrupt power supply and cause loss of life and property. MP Transco has identified kite-flying hotspots in Indore, where direct outreach will be conducted. Awareness will also be spread through posters, banners and public announcement systems to prevent accidents and prolonged power outages.