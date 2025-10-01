Mallikarjun Kharge Health Update: Priyank Kharge Says Cong President Stable and Doing Well

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was admitted to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru following complaints of fatigue and breathing issues after participating in a hectic election campaign for the Bihar polls. Now Karnataka IT Minister and son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank Kharge, shared an update on his father's health, stating that he is stable and doing well.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Priyank said, "Sri Kharge was advised a pacemaker to be implanted and is admitted to the hospital for the planned procedure. He is stable and doing well..."

All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning for medical treatment. Meanwhile, Kharge is scheduled to visit Kohima on October 7 and address a public rally at Naga Solidarity Park. Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir, President of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, made the announcement during a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Kohima.

According to Jamir, Congress expects a gathering of at least 10,000 people for the rally. The event, themed around "Safe Democracy, Safe Secularism, and Safe Nagaland," will also highlight key issues such as youth employment, entrepreneurship, good governance, and road connectivity.The statement said that the rally will be followed by separate meetings between Kharge and senior members of the Congress Political Affairs Committee, Pro-Committee, and presidents of the District Congress Committees (DCCs).

Hospital sources said Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, had gone for a general health check-up on Tuesday night after developing a fever and complaining of leg pain. He underwent routine medical tests, including an ECG and was advised to get admitted. He will remain in the hospital on Wednesday. However, doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable and that he is being treated in the general ward.