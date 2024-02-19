Mamata accuses Centre of 'deliberately' deactivating Aadhaar of citizens; 'technical glitch', says LoP Adhikari

Kolkata, Feb 19 A political slugfest has erupted in West Bengal over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegation that the Union government is deliberately deactivating the Aaadhar cards of around 60 citizens of the state.

Referring to the complaints from 60 individuals from different parts of West Bengal of reportedly receiving intimation that their Aadhaar cards have been cancelled, the Chief Minister claimed that it is a handiwork of the Centre in the backdrop of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Chief Minister said in a post on X attaching a letter addressed to the Centre on the issue: “I vehemently condemn the reckless deactivation of Aadhaar cards, particularly targeting SC, ST and OBC communities in West Bengal.

"The Centre's unilateral decision to deactivate Aadhaar cards without any prior investigation or consultation with the state govt is a sinister plot to deprive eligible beneficiaries of welfare schemes, conveniently timed before the Lok Sabha elections.

"We are all CITIZENS of India. Every resident can avail GoWB’s welfare benefits, irrespective of whether they have Aadhaar cards."

Reacting to the CM's remarks, leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed that those who have received intimation of deactivation of Aadhaar received the message by mistake because of some technical glitch in the regional Aadhaar processing office in Ranchi.

“The UIDAI too has issued a clarification that no Aadhaar card has been cancelled. I urge everyone not to believe any gossip or misinformation. The Chief Minister is unnecessarily trying to create panic.

"No one should be worried. I have spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Both have assured that whatever complications that have surfaced will be resolved within 24 hours,” Adhikari said.

Reacting to Adhikari's remarks, Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh claimed that at least the leader of the opposition has accepted the lapses on the part of a central agency behind the 'deactivation' of Aadhaar cards.

Countering Ghosh, Adhikari said the Union government will launch a detailed investigation to find out how such a technical glitch took place at the Ranchi office.

“It will be investigated whether anyone orchestrated a sabotage,” Adhikari said.

