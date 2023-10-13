Mamata announces Durga Puja bonus for civic volunteers, ASHA workers

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced a Rs 5,300 Durga Puja bonus for civic volunteers of West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police and ASHA workers employed under the health department.Banerjee, who is also the police minister of West Bengal, alleged that some political parties and persons were trying to create divisions and animosity between different cadres of police forces in the state on the issue of bonuses.

"Some ill-motivated political parties/persons are trying to create divisions and animosity between different cadres of Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police. I assure that civic volunteers of WBP will also receive Puja bonus of Rs 5,300 like their counterparts in Kolkata Police. Also, ASHA workers under the Health and Family Welfare department too will get Puja bonus @ Rs. 5,300/. Happy Puja to my colleagues in the fields," Banerjee posted on X.

Durga Puja is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasur, a demon.

The demon had got the boon of never being defeated in any battle after his intense prayers to Lord Brahma. After which he had unleashed a reign of terror in the three worlds- Heaven, Earth, and Netherworlds. The festival glorifies triumph of good over evil. The nine-day festival celebrates Goddess Durga in her nine forms.