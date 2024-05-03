Mamata Banerjee Dances With Mahua Moitra: 'Most Fun Clip of Campaign So Far,' Says TMC Leader (Watch Video)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is often seen dancing during public rallies and events. This time, Banerjee danced alongside Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra during a Lok Sabha election rally in Nadia district, breaking into a lively jig.

TMC leader Moitra shared a video clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "The most fun clip of the campaign so far." Banerjee addressed a rally in support of her party leader, Ms Moitra, on Thursday at Tehatta in the Nadia district. The two leaders, accompanied by women, held hands and danced to the beats of the dhol.

Mamata Banerjee Dances With Mahua Moitra

The most fun clip of the campaign so far pic.twitter.com/lBWDkXUQft — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 2, 2024

"Thank you didi," Moitra wrote in another post on X, thanking West Bengal CM for supporting her in the Lok Sabha poll campaign. Banerjee criticised the BJP government over citizenship benefits for marginalised communities, claiming that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) could jeopardise the rights of the SCs, STs, and OBCs.

TMC has fielded Moitra from the Krishnanagar constituency. She was expelled last year from the lower house of the Parliament after the Ethics Committee found her accountable for accepting gifts in exchange for asking questions in the Lok Sabha.