BJP adopting innovative ways to instruct IAS, IPS officers to act on its behalf: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, May 2 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of sending instructions to IAS and IPS officers deputed in the states not ruled by the BJP to act on its behalf during the elections.

“The Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states are calling IAS and IPS officers from their state cadre posted in the other states and asking them to act on their behalf during the Lok Sabha polls,” alleged Mamata Banerjee while addressing an election rally in support of Trinamool Congress candidate Mahua Moitra in Nadia district on Thursday.

The Chief Minister's allegation came a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supposed to address three public meetings in West Bengal, including one in Nadia district, on Friday.

Although CM Banerjee claimed that she got this information from her sources, she refused to reveal the nature of the sources.

“No IAS or IPS officer complained about this. I came to know this from my reliable sources,” the Chief Minister said.

She also claimed that the BJP leadership has a special grievance against Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra, who has been renominated from Krishnanagar in Nadia district.

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha for her alleged involvement in the cash-for-query case.

Without naming the Prime Minister, she said, “He is coming here (Krishnanagar) on Friday to spread lies about Mahua Moitra. They are just jealous because she is a straightforward person who was like a tiger inside the Parliament."

She also said that despite Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha, she continues to remain in the hearts of the people.

