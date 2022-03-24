Mamata Banerjee to give Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin of Birbhum arson victims

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin of Birbhum arson victims. After the murder of deputy pradhan of Baguti village in Rampurhat, Birbhum, at least eight body has been found burnt alive in the same district on Tuesday. DGP Manoj Malviya said “Three injured people were rescued last night after seven to eight houses were gutted in the fire. One of them died today. Also, when the fire was brought to control, a team of police officials found seven charred bodies. All the seven bodies were recovered from one house. Total, eight have died in the incident."

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Bogtui village on Thursday. During a program at Netaji Indoor Stadium Banerjee said, “I wanted to visit today but a lot of them have gone to show their face, I will not go till they are there. I heard they stopped at Asansol to eat langcha (a famous sweet) and are going to Rampurhat. I don’t know when will they return. Because I don’t want to fight with them there so I will go tomorrow.”

“The state government will never want such bloodshed. Would never want people to die, get killed. The government does not want bombing and clashes. Who does all these? It is done by those who are not in government. No one will be spared. I have at least made 50 calls to Rampurhat ever since I came to know about the incident. An SIT was formed. We closed IC and SDPO of Rampurhat" she added.