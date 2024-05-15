Mamata Banerjee wants ‘weak govt’ at Centre to ‘pamper’ infiltrators: J P Nadda

Kolkata, May 15 BJP President J.P. Nadda on Wednesday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ‘friends’ in the opposition INDIA bloc want a “weak government” at the Centre to “pamper” infiltrators.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are running a ‘strong government’ but Mamata Banerjee and her allies always want a ‘weak government’. She is compromising with the illegal infiltrators. She is going soft on terrorists. She is giving shelter and protection to those who give shelter to terrorists. Under PM Modi’s leadership, we are giving terrorists a tough time. Tell me whether you want a weak government or a strong one at the Centre,” Nadda said while addressing an election meeting at Bankura Lok Sabha in support of the party candidate and the sitting MP Subhas Sarkar.

He said that the previous weak rulers used to have dialogues with the terrorist organisations in Jammu & Kashmir. “Our government under the leadership of the Prime Minister has wiped out terrorism from Kashmir by abolishing Article 370,” the BJP’s President said.

He said that in a weak government, there is always corruption. “In a weak government, currencies in crores are recovered from the residences of ministers,” Nadda said.

He said that Trinamool Congress leaders are denying the genuine beneficiaries of the benefits under several centrally sponsored schemes.

“My question to all of you is whether you will allow such a corrupt government to continue,” Nadda asked.

