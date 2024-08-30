Mamata Banerjee Writes Another Letter to PM Modi on Rape Cases, Says "No Response From Your End on Such Sensitive Issue"

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writes another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, stating she has not received a response to her previous request for more stringent national legislation on rape cases.

I have written this letter to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India in connection with an earlier letter of mine to him. This is a second letter in that reference. pic.twitter.com/5GXKaX6EOZ — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 30, 2024

"You may kindly recall my letter No.44-CM dated August 22, 2024 (copy enclosed) regarding the need for stringent Central legislation on incidents of rape and meting out exemplary punishment to perpetrators of such crimes. No reply was received from your end on such a sensitive issue," Banerjee wrote.

She noted that while she did receive a response from the Minister of Women and Child Development, it did not sufficiently address the seriousness of her concerns. "However, a reply has been received from the Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of India (vide their No. 1/RESC/HMWCD/2024 dated August 25, 2024), which barely attends to the gravity of the issue raised in my letter. I am of the thought that the seriousness of the subject and its relevance to society have not been adequately appreciated while sending out this generic reply," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister's push for stronger legislation comes amid severe criticism of her government following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor and subsequent vandalism at RG Kar Hospital, where the incident occurred. The doctor was raped in the hospital's seminar hall, and her body was found on August 9. Following the tragedy, Banerjee announced that her government would seek the death penalty for the accused.