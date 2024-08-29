Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Clarifies Remarks Made During TMCP Rally, Says 'Never Threatened Doctors'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, August 29, clarified her recent remarks made during the rally of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day. The TMC supremo said that she is not against the protest by the medical aspirants over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

CM said that the misinformation reported by print and digital media about her recent speech was false. Taking to her social media handle on Thursday, Mamata wrote, "I detect a malicious disinformation campaign in some print, electronic, and digital media that has been unleashed with reference to a speech that I made in our students' programme yesterday."

"Let me most emphatically clarify that I have not uttered a single word against the (medical etc.) students or their movements. I totally support their movement. Their movement is genuine. I never threatened them, as some people are accusing me of doing. This allegation is completely false," she added.

CM Mamata Banerjee said that she targeted the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over assault and rapes of women in the country. The she accused the BJP government of trying to create lawlessness in the country.

"I have spoken against BJP. I have spoken against them because, with the support of the government of India, they are threatening the democracy in our State and trying to create anarchy. With support from Centre, they are trying to create lawlessness and I have raised my voice against them," she said.

This comes after the controversy surfaced from TMC leader Mamata's speech at the TMCP Foundation day rally on Wednesday, where she accused the BJP of conspiring to defame West Bengal and derail the investigation into a recent rape-murder incident in Kolkata.

During her speech, Mamata warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to instigate trouble in Bengal, it would have consequences for other states, stating, "If you burn Bengal, Assam, North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi too shall burn!"