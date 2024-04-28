Mamata expresses apprehension of division of anti-BJP votes in Bengal

Kolkata, April 28 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed apprehension at the BJP benefitting from the division of the votes against it in the state.

“Always remember that only Trinamool Congress is putting up the real fight in West Bengal against BJP. Do you want me to surrender in front of the CPI-M? In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress does not have any understanding with any other party. But elsewhere, we are supporting the Congress. We are taking a lead role in ensuring the victory of the INDIA bloc. So a division in anti-BJP votes in West Bengal is undesirable. If the BJP benefits from the division in the opposition votes here, then it will be a disaster for West Bengal," she said while addressing an election rally in the state's Malda.

Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool supremo, claimed that she tried to persuade the Congress leadership not to come to any kind of understanding with the CPI-M.

"I was also willing to forgo two seats in favour of Congress. But the Congress leadership did not listen to me. I have always tried to help out Congress, although they do not have any representation in the state assembly. But the Congress leadership here preferred to hold the CPI-M's hand," she said.

She said that it was the Trinamool MPs who were the most vocal against the BJP on the floor of the Parliament.

Banerjee also claimed that BJP’s projection of crossing the 400 mark will never be a reality this time. "First let them cross 200," she said.

