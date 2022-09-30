Mamata inaugurates old age home Durga Puja wishes people

With just a day to go for Durga Puja, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wished the people of the state, praying for peace and prosperity for every citizen. Banerjee, who has been on an inauguration spree since September 23, visited an old age home in Chetla area in south Kolkata in the evening and inaugurated the Durga Puja organised by the inmates and prayed before the idol.

The entire state is gripped by festive spirit. I am very happy to see the smile on everyone's face on this occasion. Let me pray to the Goddess to shower her blessing on every one of us so that each one can live in peace, in happiness and in prosperity," she said in a post on her official Twitter handle. Banerjee interacted with the inmates of the old age home and said they reminded her of her late mother, Gayatri Devi. "Please be in good health, take care of yourself. Enjoy the puja. If you have any problem, inform (the authorities)," she told the inmates.

Banerjee was accompanied by ministers Indranil Sen and Firhad Hakim. As Sen, a singer-turned-politician, sang a popular track 'Jago Tumi Jago' (Mother please wake up), invoking the Goddess, he was joined by the CM while the inmates listened with rapt attention