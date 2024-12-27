Mamta Machinery IPO Listing: Shares at 5% Upper Circuit After Market Debut with 147% Premium

Mamta Machinery made a remarkable entry into the stock market on the share market debut day on December 27, delivering exceptional returns to its investors. The company's shares were listed on the BSE and NSE at a premium of 146.91%, priced at Rs 600 per share. Following the listing, the shares hit a 5% upper circuit, with the price climbing to Rs 629.95 on the BSE and Rs 630 on the NSE. This marks a nearly 160% increase from the IPO issue price of Rs 230 to Rs 243 per share.

The total issue size of Mamta Machinery's IPO was Rs 179.39 crore, with the company offering 74 lakh shares through an Offer for Sale (OFS). The IPO opened for subscription on December 19 and closed on December 23. The lot size for the IPO was 61 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,823 from retail investors. Employees were offered a discount of Rs 12 per share.

Overwhelming Response from Investors

The IPO received an overwhelming response, with subscriptions exceeding 194 times in just three days. In the employee quota, it was subscribed 153 times, while in the retail category, it was subscribed 138 times. Ahead of the public offering, Mamta Machinery raised Rs 53.56 crore from anchor investors on December 18.

Stellar Market Debut

With its stellar debut and strong investor demand, Mamta Machinery has positioned itself as a standout performer in the stock market, delivering substantial gains to its investors on the first day itself.