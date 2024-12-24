Unimech Aerospace IPO: Check GMP Price, Issue Size and Other Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited opened for subscription today, December 23, 2024, and will remain available until December 26, 2024. The company aims to raise a total of Rs 500 crore through this IPO, which consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of the same amount.

Key Details of Unimech Aerospace IPO

Price Band: The shares are priced between Rs 745 and Rs 785 each.

Lot Size: Investors can apply for a minimum of 19 shares, making the minimum investment approximately Rs 14,915 at the upper price band.

Allotment Date: The allotment of shares is scheduled for December 27, 2024.

Listing Date: Unimech Aerospace is expected to debut on the stock exchanges on December 31, 2024.

Several domestic brokerages have recommended subscribing to the IPO. SBI Securities suggests investing at the upper price band, noting that Unimech Aerospace is valued at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 51.6x, which is competitive compared to peers like Dynamatic Technologies and MTAR Technologies. Similarly, Hem Securities has given a 'subscribe' rating based on the company's attractive valuation metrics.

Also Read | Transrail Lighting IPO Subscribed 23.12 Times On Last Day; Check Latest GMP and Key Details.

Ventura Securities highlighted Unimech's strengths, including advanced manufacturing capabilities and a robust vendor network, asserting that the company is well-positioned for growth. Analysts from KRChoksey also find the valuation appealing relative to its competitors.

About Unimech Aerospace

Unimech Aerospace specializes in engineering solutions for the aerospace and defense sectors. The proceeds from this IPO will be utilized for capital expenditures related to expansion, working capital needs, and investments in subsidiary operations.

As investors look forward to the potential of Unimech Aerospace in the market, this IPO represents an opportunity to participate in a growing sector with significant demand for innovative manufacturing solutions.