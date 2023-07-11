Man-animal conflict: K'taka HC issues directions to Siddaramaiah govt

Bengaluru, July 11 The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued directions to the Siddaramaiah government in connection with initiating proper action over man-animal conflict in the state.The division bench stated that along with initiating steps, the court had also issued directions to establish protected corridors for the movement of elephants.

The bench had also given directions to start 24 hour helpline to receive information from the local people. It had also stated that the control room must pass on information on injured persons to the primary health centers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor