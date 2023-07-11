Man-animal conflict: K'taka HC issues directions to Siddaramaiah govt

By IANS | Published: July 11, 2023 03:44 PM 2023-07-11T15:44:15+5:30 2023-07-11T15:45:02+5:30

Bengaluru, July 11 The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued directions to the Siddaramaiah government in connection with ...

Man-animal conflict: K'taka HC issues directions to Siddaramaiah govt | Man-animal conflict: K'taka HC issues directions to Siddaramaiah govt

Man-animal conflict: K'taka HC issues directions to Siddaramaiah govt

Next

Bengaluru, July 11 The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued directions to the Siddaramaiah government in connection with initiating proper action over man-animal conflict in the state.The division bench stated that along with initiating steps, the court had also issued directions to establish protected corridors for the movement of elephants.

The bench had also given directions to start 24 hour helpline to receive information from the local people. It had also stated that the control room must pass on information on injured persons to the primary health centers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Karnataka High Court HP Sandesh of Karnataka High Court Chief justice of karnataka high court as oka The karnataka high court Chief justice of karnataka high court Public interest litigation in the karnataka high court Karnataka high court special bench Bar council of karnataka high court Justice m nagaprasanna of the karnataka high court Karnataka high court justice h.p. sandesh