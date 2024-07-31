Man arrested for impersonating as CBI officer, duping people in Karnataka

Bengaluru, July 31 A 33-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on the charges of posing as a CBI officer and duping people in Karnataka's Belagavi district.

The accused, identified as Dayananda Raju Jindrale, a resident of Islampura in Hukkeri town, had been cheating youths by promising them government jobs in exchange for money.

Jindrale collected money from youths in Nippani, Rayabagh, Kagawada, Chikkodi, and Harogeri, promising them jobs in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Forest, and Excise departments.

During a preliminary investigation, police recovered around 10-12 ATM cards from his possession.

The arrest was made after Afzal Beedi, a resident of Auto Nagar, complained to the police that Jindrale had cheated him of Rs 5 lakh and issued him cheques with different signatures.

Jindrale had taken the money claiming that his friend had met with an accident.

During police questioning, the accused confessed to other crimes.

The Malamaruthi police are investigating the case.

