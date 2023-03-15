Man arrested for murder in Delhi

New Delhi, March 15 Delhi Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a person to death, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Nabi Mohammad, a resident of Pitora village in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district.

On Holi (March 8), a body of an unidentified man with a head injury was found near Keshav Park, CBD Ground. During inspection, a blood stained stone and a knife were recovered from the spot.

According to the police, CCTV footage of the scene of crime were collected and the team tasked with the investigation also mapped the entry and exit routes of suspects.

"Further, technical surveillance was also mounted and local intelligence was also collected to identify the deceased and accused person. After efforts, the deceased was identified as Mohit Mehra who used to live in Shahdara and was a permanent resident of Batala, Amritsar," Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rohit Meena said.

Meanwhile, the accused was identified as Paggal, a vagabond in the Anand Vihar area and nobody knew his real name or address.

"It was a big challenge for the team to identify and apprehend a person without his name and address. The team worked day and night on various angles and identified the accused Paggal as Nabi M. After highly technical investigation and sustained traps and human intelligence the accused was arrested from Farrukhabad," said the DCP.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that he and the deceased were helpers on a private bus.

"On March 8, a quarrel took place between Nabi and Mohit. In the heat of the moment, he killed the deceased using the knife and stone," the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor