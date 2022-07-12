Man arrested for threatening girl protesting against Kanhaiya Lal murder

Mumbai: Kanhaiyalal was assassinated in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in anger over his support for suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. An accused has been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir for threatening to kill a 15-year-old girl from Mumbai for writing a text on social media in protest of the incident.

The girl shared her thoughts on social media in support of Kanhaiyalal. From July 1, she started receiving calls and messages from strangers. She was threatened with death. She was threatened that supporting Kanhaiyalal would have bad consequences and so would you. As soon as the girl informed her father about this, he ran to the police.

After the complaint of the girl's father in this case, V. P. Road police have registered a case against a stranger and launched an investigation. The accused had used three different mobile numbers. With the help of technical evidence, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Nilotpal, V. P. Road police have arrested Fayaz Ahmed Ghulam Mohammad Bhat (30) from Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The court has remanded him in police custody till July 14.