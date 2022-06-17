Man arrested in Delhi for trying to break ATM

New Delhi, June 17 A 22-year-old man was arrested in Delhi for trying to break an ATM in a bid to steal money from it, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Sanjay, a resident of Agra, was not carrying any equipment to break the ATM machine.

Sharing details, DCP Benita Mary Jaiker said a PCR call was received regarding the entry of a thief in an ICICI Bank ATM at C Block, Tigri Colony in South Delhi at 2.38 a.m. on Thursday.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and caught the accused red-handed.

During interrogation, it was learnt that the accused is a confectioner by profession and came to Delhi for work.

"As he ran out of money, he tried to break the ATM machine," the DCP said, adding that the accused was found in an inebriated state.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 457, 380 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused.

