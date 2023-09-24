Man attacked in Delhi over debt dispute, accused arrested

New Delhi, Sep 24 The main accused in the Delhi assault case -- were two assailants in southeast Delhi attacked a man with a knife and spade following a dispute over Rs 3,000 -- has been arrested by the police on Sunday evening.

The police have identified the main accused as Salman.

Police said that it received a call at Badarpur police station from the police control room regarding a person having been stabbed and was being transferred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in a PCR van.

“Upon conducting an initial on-site inquiry, it was revealed that the injured, identified as Varun Pradhan, a resident of Karol Bagh, along with another individual named Arun Dagar from Molarband Extension, was travelling on a motorcycle,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo.

“When they reached in front of Subhash Camp, a dispute ensued between Varun and three assailants, namely Salman, a resident of Subhash Camp in Badarpur, Monu, and another person,” said the DCP.

Heated arguments escalated, leading to Salman procuring a knife from a nearby chicken shop and Sonu obtaining a spade from a labourer working in the vicinity. Subsequently, they both attacked Varun.

“During the altercation, PCR Kite-29, which was on patrol duty, arrived at the scene, prompting the assailants to flee,” said the DCP.

“Further investigation revealed that Varun owed Rs 3,000 to Salman, and he had been summoned by Salman to repay the debt. This led to a confrontation, during which Salman and his associates assaulted Varun with a knife and a spade,” said the DCP.

Varun is undergoing treatment at the hospital. “The crime scene was examined by the crime team, and the scene of occurrence (SOC) was inspected, photographed, and relevant evidence was collected. A case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in this matter,” said the DCP.

Salman has previously been implicated in 11 criminal cases involving robbery, theft, snatching, and violations of the Arms Act, while the injured party, Varun, has a history of involvement in four criminal cases related to robbery, burglary, theft, and violations of the Arms Act.

