Man beheads minor daughter in Bihar's Khagaria

Patna, Nov 4 In a horrifying incident, a man in Bihar's Khagaria beheaded his own 7-year-old daughter on Thursday morning, police said.

The district police managed to arrest the accused.

The police said that the accused was having some disputes with his wife and committed the crime in anger.

The accused, Anurudh Muni is a migrant labourer and returned home recently. He was having a quarrel with his wife Mamata Devi and later went to her mother's house.

Around 4.30 a.m., the girl was sleeping with her two brothers Sanjiv and Manjit near the gate of the house when he beheaded her using a sharp-edged weapon. After committing the crime, Anirudh was trying to flee from the spot but failed as a large number of people assembled there.

"The villagers informed us about the incident and we immediately reached the crime scene and arrested the accused. The weapon used in crime was also recovered," Pora police outpost in charge Yadunandan Yadav said.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that he was having some disputes with his wife Mamata Devi and he killed his own daughter in anger. We have received a written complaint from Mamata Devi against him and booked him under relevant sections of the IPC in Gogri police station," he added.

Police have seized the mobile phones of Anirudh Muni and Mamata Devi for analysis.

