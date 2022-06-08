Man borrows four wheeler from Facebook friends and sells them

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for befriending people on Facebook and allegedly borrowed their cars from sources using multiple excuses and then sold them.Charan Raj, 33, a resident of Kanakapura Road, a BCom graduate and works with a travel agency in Kanakapura town.Raj was arrested by HAL police for reportedly stealing a car from his social media acquaintance in March this year and then selling it, according to Raj.

He cheated at least eight of his associates, according to police.After releasing himself on bail, he continued his felony.According to his reports, HAL police have found eight vehicles.Bizman filed a lawsuit On May 13, police received a lawsuit from Arun Das Y, a Vimanapura businessman.Raj had asked for a friend on Facebook a few months before, and they became acquaintances.He sent Das a message asking him to give her his car to take her to the hospital.On March 27, Das presented Raj with his MUV (Maruti Suzuki Ertiga).According to the lawsuit, Raj did not return the vehicle and went into jail.Raj was arrested last week after police discovered a case of betrayal and felony breach of trust.