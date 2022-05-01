Man dies by suicide at Delhi's Udyog Bhawan metro station

A man died by suicide after he jumped on the track before an approaching train at Delhi's Udyog Bhawan metro station on Sunday morning.

According to Delhi Police, the man had jumped from the platform toward the destination HUDA City Centre at Udyog Bhawan metro station. The age of the deceased is believed to be around 35 years. However, neither any suicide note nor any identity document has been found from him.

Police have started an investigation in this case.

Due to the incident, the operation of the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro was disrupted for some time during the morning peak hour.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor