Man dies in Delhi police station; judicial enquiry on

New Delhi, Nov 27 A man caught in an alleged road rage and scuffle case died in police custody, a Delhi Police officer said on Monday, adding that a judicial enquiry into the matter is being held as per procedure.

The deceased was identified as Suraj Prakash, a resident of Majlis Park in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar.

According to police, the Adarsh Nagar police station beat staff were on night patrol in the wee hours of Monday when they saw a scuffle among individuals on the road leading to Jahangirpuri.

It turned out to be a case of road rage and the police summoned the Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) from Adarsh Nagar police station to the scene as the fighting did not stop despite police presence.

“Most individuals on the scene fled, except for three persons, who were taken to BJRM Hospital, Jahangirpuri for medical examination at around 4 am,” said a police officer.

Among them, Suraj received treatment at BJRM Hospital, Jahangirpuri.

“Subsequently, they were taken to the police station to be handed over to the emergency officer for further necessary action,” said the officer.

“During this time, Suraj’s condition worsened, and he suddenly fell ill. He was readmitted to BJRM Hospital, Jahangirpuri, where he was declared brought dead. A judicial inquiry into the matter is underway as per procedure,” the officer added.

