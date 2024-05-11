Man dies in TN after bike hits stones placed around drying paddy on highway

Chennai, May 11 A 38-year-old man who sustained injuries in a freak road accident while riding his two-wheeler in Tiruvannamalai district succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

K. Gangadharan, a native of Kannkurukkai village, was returning from work with his co-worker on the night of May 7 when his two-wheeler hit large stones placed on the Tindivanam main road near Chengam town to prevent vehicles from driving over paddy spread out on the highway.

Gangadharan was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai with injuries to his head and legs. After his condition worsened, he was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai where he died on Saturday.

His co-worker escaped with minor injuries.

The deceased's family members, friends, and local people blocked the Tiruvannamalai-Tindivanam highway on Saturday demanding the arrest of farmer brothers V. Parasuraman and V. Balram, who reportedly spread out paddy on the road and encircled them with stones.

Traffic was hit for more than an hour before the police intervened and pacified the agitators, promising to take action against the erring farmers.

Farmers are not allowed to dry paddy on the road, the police said, adding that they would be held responsible for such accidents.

