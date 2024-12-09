Man duped of Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 9 A cybercrime team of the Gurugram Police have arrested an accused for allegedly duping a man of Rs 5 lakh for posing as a representative of a matrimonial site, police said.

The accused was identified as Jafir Ansari a native of Jharkhand. The accused was arrested on Saturday from Chennai.

According to the police, they received a complaint in which the victim stated that on December 2, Rs 1,988 was automatically debited from his bank account.

The next day, the complainant closed his auto pay option on Shadi.com and searched for the customer care number of the matrimonial site on Google.

The victim then contacted the number found on Google; soon after, he got a call from a person who offered him help; the accused later contacted the victim on WhatsApp call, saying that there was a network issue and asking for other information from him.

"The complainant got suspicious of that person, but by the time he called the customer care of his bank and closed his account, he had been duped of Rs 5 lakh which was debited from his account," Inspector Naveen Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Cyber Crime (South) police station said.

During police interrogation, it was found that the accused and his companions had given their number in the name of customer care at shaadi.com. Whenever someone searches for the customer care number of shaadi.com, their number appears in the search engine.

Following this, they would come to know that someone has searched their number. After this, a person would call them, or the accused would call that person and get the person to click on a link in the name of help and by sharing the screen, they would get the information of the bank account and commit fraud.

The police have recovered 14 mobile phones, 08 Aadhar cards, 06 ATM/credit cards and 01 PAN card used in the fraud from the possession of the accused.

