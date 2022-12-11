Man dupes people on pretext of publishing book on PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' speeches

The editor of a local publication was booked for allegedly duping people after he collected money claiming he would publish a book compiling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio speeches, said Mumbai Police on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Alok Tiwari, who is the editor of a local magazine.

"A case has been registered against the editor (Alok Tiwari) of a local publication and his team for allegedly collecting money from people by claiming they would come out with a compilation of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme speeches," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kadam.

The DCP further said that the publication claimed that they will publish a book, called Saar Granth, which will be launched by the President in 2023.

"They claimed that they will publish a book, called Saar Granth, which will be launched by the President in 2023. They were spreading misinformation and for this, they were asking for money from big industrialists and other people," said Kadam.

Further investigation is underway.

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor