Man facing 10 criminal cases arrested in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, May 13 A man, facing charges in over ten criminal cases, including molestation and assault, was arrested from Kaligam in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday.

The accused, identified as Vishal alias Madan Desai, was wanted for crimes registered at the Sola High Court Police Station.

Desai was arrested by the police acting on a tip-off about his presence in an open plot opposite Sabarmati KaligamGarden.

On March 4, when Desai was asked to refrain from using abusive language during a traffic jam at Chanakyapuri Damru Circle in Ahmedabad, he attacked the occupants of a car.

On April 29, he allegedly entered a beauty parlour, assaulted a female complainant and vandalised property.

Desai's criminal activities include robbery, causing bodily harm, issuing threats, and more, as recorded in various cases filed by the Sola High Court Police Station, officials added.

