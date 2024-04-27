Man finds wife married his brother, kills their toddler in fit of rage

Gurugram, April 27 A man, who recently walked out of prison, has been arrested again for allegedly killing his brother's seven-month-old daughter in a fit of rage as he found that his wife had married him (his younger brother) while he was incarcerated.

The arrested individual has been identified as Vijay Sahani (30), a native of Bihar.

He was arrested by the police hours after he allegedly killed the infant girl.

According to the police, during the investigation, the accused's estranged wife mentioned that Vijay was lodged in Gurugram's Bhondsi jail in a chain snatching case for the last four years.

When Vijay was in jail, the woman had married his younger brother, and later gave birth to a girl. He came out of the jail on April 24.

Thereafter, on the intervening nights of April 24 and April 25, an argument occurred between the accused and his estranged wife.

Later, in a fit of rage, Vijay killed the baby girl by throwing her on the floor and fled.

On Friday morning, the police received information that the unconscious body of a baby girl had been found in the Nathupura village area, following which the police reached the spot and recovered the body.

The baby girl was taken to a civil hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

"The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. Further probe is underway," a police officer said.

