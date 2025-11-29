Man flees again after duped investors raid his hideout in Howrah

Kolkata, Nov 29 A man accused of running a chit fund scam in Howrah district of West Bengal has fled once again after being traced by duped investors to his new hideout in Naihati, North 24 Parganas. Police have launched a search for him.

The man has been identified as Partha Hait. He had opened a chit fund company and duped people of lakhs of rupees in the Bagnan area of Howrah district. He was staying in a rented house in ​​Naihati, North 24 Parganas district, along with his mother.

On learning about his new address, some of the duped investors raided his rented accommodation. The matter came to light on Friday evening when the officers from Naihati police station went there after receiving news of the disturbance.

The police said that a case of fraud of Rs four lakh has been filed against Partha Hait. A search is underway to find him as he has again escaped from his Naihati address.

It is also being investigated whether there is any other case of fraud against his chit fund company. However, the police said that no complaint has been filed in this regard at the Naihati police station so far.

"Yesterday, we received information about a protest outside a house in Naihati. Our officers went there to control the situation. It was learnt that the man named Partha Hait was hiding there after committing financial fraud in the Howrah district. He has once again fled the area. A search is on to find him," said a senior officer of Naihati Police Station on Saturday.

According to locals, Partha Hait, a resident of Bagnan, Howrah, came to live in a rented house in the Gaur Phadi area of ​​Naihati with his mother a few months ago.

Naihati MLA Sanat Dey said, "I heard that the duped people found out that Partha was in Naihati. After that, it was learned that a huge fraud had taken place. I have informed the police to take appropriate action."

