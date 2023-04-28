Man gunned down by three assailants in broad daylight in Delhi

New Delhi, April 28 A 35-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight by three assailants in Central Delhi on Friday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Imran alias Nanhe, a resident of Laxmi Nagar.

According to the police, at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, an incident of firing was reported from Kabutar Market near Dargah Sheikh Kalimullah.

When the SHO of Jama Masjid police station along with his team reached the spot, they found that an injured person has been taken to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

"On inquiry, it was revealed that three persons had come on foot and pumped in three bullets into Imran, who was sitting in his shop in Kabutar Market," said a senior police officer.

