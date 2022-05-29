Man held at Chennai airport with gold worth over Rs 1 crore

New Delhi, May 29 A passenger was arrested at the Jaipur International Airport on Sunday for allegedly trying to smuggle 2.33 kg gold valuing over Rs 1 crore, a customs official said.

The official said that the accused arrived by SalamAir Flight from Muscat at 3.30 a.m.

"On scanning of his checked-in baggage in the x-ray machine, dark image of some object was noticed inside an iron which he was carrying. The iron was cut open with the help of a gas cutter. It was was found that pressure plate of iron was completely made of gold which was wrapped through a thick plate of Steel," the official said.

The smuggled gold recovered from the passenger was 2331.800 grams worth Rs 1,22,41,950, he added.

"In view of the above, it was clear that the passenger had violated provisions of section 104 of the Customs Act. The recovered gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The air passenger was placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Customs Act," the official added.

Further probe in the matter is on.

