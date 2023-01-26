Man held for abducting minor girl, victim rescued

Ghaziabad, Jan 26 Ghaziabad Police on Wednesday arrested a man who abducted a minor girl on December 14, 2022.

With the arrest of the accused, the victim was also rescued by the police.

The accused, identified as Salman, is a resident of Panju Sarai village of Amroha district and works as an operator in a consultancy agency.

According to the police, the 15-year-old Class 8th student had gone to a dairy near her house, situated in Govindpuram in Ghaziabad, and did not return home.

The family lodged a case of abduction in Kavi Nagar police station, alleging that Salman had kidnapped her.

The police will get the victim's medical examination done on Thursday and then record her statement in court.

DCP City Ghaziabad Nipun Agarwal said that the accused kept the girl at several places in Uttarakhand and UP including Kashipur and Udham Singh Nagar after abducting her.

Agarwal said that he changed his number constantly to avoid traceability of his location.

The police had arrested Salman's friend and an accomplice in the case, Muhid on December 31, 2022, who confessed to the abduction but did not have any information about Salman's location.

Police investigation revealed that Salman had already been married thrice, with two Hindu women and a Muslim woman and was planning to marry the minor.

The DCP said that Salman married a Hindu woman from Hapur about 6 years ago and then married the Muslim woman. Later he also married one Hindu woman, who is currently pregnant.

The police are trying to ascertain the role of a big gang that traps minor girls, for which the details of the accused's mobile are being extracted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor