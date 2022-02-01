Man held for allegedly desecrating idols in Delhi

Delhi Police has apprehended a man for allegedly desecrating idols of Rahu and Ketu behind the Birla Temple under Mandir Marg police station limits, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the miscreant was reportedly anguished because of the death of a family member.

The incident took place on January 29.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor