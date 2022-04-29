Man held for demanding Rs 1cr extortion from property dealer

Gurugram, April 29 A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a property dealer in Gurugram, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the accused, also a property dealer, has been identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Manesar.

A complaint related to the matter was filed by another property dealer against an unknown person at Sector-65 police station, who was trying to extort money from him through WhatsApp calls/ messages from different numbers.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that he is also a property dealer and had information that the victim had a lot of money.

"The accused had planned to extort money from the complainant by making threatening WhatsApp calls and messages. Initially, he demanded Rs 1 crore but later reduced it to Rs 40 lakh. He threatened the victim to pay the demanded money or face consequences," Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

The accused was apprehended by a team of Crime Unit Sector-40 led by sub-inspector Gunpal, and Sector-65 police station team on Thursday from near Rampur flyover on the National Highway-48.

One mobile phone, one SIM card and a Creta car have been recovered from his possession, the police said.

