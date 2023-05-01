Man held for objectionable post against UP CM Yogi Adityanath

22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly uploading an objectionable post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police here said on Monday.Narhi police station in-charge P Lal said an FIR was registered against Kishan Yadav under the Information Technology Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.Yadav had uploaded a Facebook post that allegedly intended to promote enmity between communities and hurt the sentiments of Adityanath's supporters, Lal added. Meanwhile,

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the BJP has taken up many development projects in Karnataka under the double-engine government at the Centre and in the State.He was addressing an election rally in Raichur on Sunday seeking votes for BJP Raichur City Assembly Constituency candidate Shivaraj Patil.National highways, airports, infrastructure development and development in various other sectors are the prime concern of the double engine government. “As a result of such concern, a new airport and Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) are coming up in Raichur district,“ he said.