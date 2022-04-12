Man held for raping 11-year-old girl

Gurugram, April 12 A 50-year-old man has been arrested in Gurugram for allegedly raping an 11-year-old minor girl, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused Rambhavan, is said to be a relative of the girl.

According to the police, on March 31, he lured the minor girl on some pretext and raped her. He also threatened the girl not to reveal the incident to anyone.

The victim's parents told the police that since the incident, she was in a state of shock and did not tell anything to her parents. But after some time, she revealed the ordeal to her mother.

The victim's family immediately informed the police.

Later, the police took her for a medical examination that confirmed the rape.

"We have arrested the accused from Millennium Plaza in Gurugram on Monday. He confessed that he has committed the rape," Sub-Inspector Priya told .

The case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Sector-29 police station of Gurugram, she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor