Man held in Goa for raping sister

Panaji, July 8 A man in Goa's Valpoi has been arrested for allegedly raping his sister, police said on Friday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sagar Ekoskar told that after the victim lodged the complaint, the accused was arrested.

Police said that the 24-year-old accused person first committed rape victim on June 26 and again attempt it on July 3, but the victim fought him off and escaped.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor