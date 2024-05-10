Man held in Muzaffarpur for issuing threats to Nupur Sharma, right wing leader

Patna May 10 In a joint operation, Surat and Muzaffarpur Police have arrested an accused for threatening the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and a right wing leader named Updesh Rana on Friday.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Shahnawaz Ali, a native of Muzaffarpur but has been living in Nepal for the last 23 years.

The SHO of Sakra police station confirmed his arrest, saying that the joint team of Surat and Muzaffarpur Police raided a house belonging to the relative of the accused in Chakbadullah Paharpur area and arrested him at 4 am on Friday.

He said that the accused was involved in threatening the former BJP Spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Updesh Rana with dire consequences of killing them.

The Special Branch of Surat Police learned about his identity following the arrest of a cleric of a mosque named Maulana Sohel Abubakr Timol a few days ago. He revealed the identity of Mohammad Shahnawaz Ali.

The police sources said that Maulana Timol hatched the conspiracy to kill Nupur Sharma and Updesh Rana.

Mohammad Shahnawaz Ali was in contact with Maulana Timol for a long time. He had threatened many people through phone and WhatsApp calling. He was also in contact with some people in Pakistan through WhatsApp calls.

The Special Branch of Surat Police seized his mobile phone and is expecting more secrets likely to be revealed from it. The accused was produced in the district court on Friday and took the transit remand.

Mohammad Ali is originally from Bihar but he was born in Nepal. He has been living in Nepal for the last 23 years and was regularly visiting Bihar to meet his relatives.

