Man held in UP for objectionable post on social media

Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 7 The cybercrime cell of Varanasi has arrested one Sanjay Rao of Chandauli district for fanning hatred through his social media account by posting objectionable messages against Hindu religion, Brahmins and police.

Inspector cybercrime Varanasi zone Rahul Shukla said that following collection of sufficient evidence, Sanjay Rao of Kalimahal area under the limits of Mughalsarai police circle in Chandauli district was arrested.

The mobile phone and three sim-cards used by Rao were also recovered by police.

Police said that after creating a Twitter account, Rao had started posting objectionable comments against the Hindu religion, Brahmins and also police in September 2021.

An FIR was lodged in this connection in November and the cybercrime cell of Varanasi zone investigated the matter.

Rao divulged that even after passing BTech from Aligarh he could not get a desired job due to which he was upset and started targeting particular religion, caste and officials after creating a Twitter account. His Twitter account has been suspended.

