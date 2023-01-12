Man held in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly for harassing women

A man was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman and her two daughters in Bareilly city of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning and the accused was identified as Mohammad Akil Mannu hailing from the Izzatnagar locality, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman at the Kila police station of Bareilly, police arrested Mannu last evening.

According to the complainant, the accused followed the woman and two of her daughters to the Alakhnath Temple where they had gone for darshan and started harassing them.

The woman with the help of locals nabbed the man and handed him over to the police.

Bareilly Superintendant of Police Rahul Bhati said that a case has been registered under Sections 294 and 354 after recording the complainant's statement.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

