Man, in relation with niece, chops off her head on suspicion

Dahod (Gujarat), Sep 9 A man in Gujarat's Dahod, who was in an illicit relationship with his niece, was arrested for killing her brutally, police said on Friday.

Sagtala police officer N.J. Panchal said that on Wednesday, police were informed about a beheaded body of a woman lying in a farm, some 100 metres off the district road, in the Bamroli village.

"Police saw that the woman was murdered brutally... her head was lying some 25 metres away from her body."

During the primary investigation, police learned from local villagers that the 20-year-old victim was having an illicit relationship with her uncle Jayantibhai Rathva. Questioned by police, he initially denied having any relationship, but when confronted with evidence, accepted it.

He is said to have told the police that he suspected that his niece was in relationship with another man and he had asked her to break all other ties, but she did not agree and so he murdered her. Following this, Rathva was arrested on Thursday night.

