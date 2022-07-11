Man involved in blood racket arrested in UP

Lucknow, July 10 The Lucknow Police have arrested a man who was attempting to procure blood from the Balrampur Hospital by producing fake papers.

Police said the accused, Ravi Mishra, went to the blood bank of the hospital to get a unit of blood.

He produced a fake recommendation letter in the name of a doctor who did not exist. The letter had the name of a fake patient too.

"The hospital staff suspected foul play and started quizzing the man who fumbled and could not answer queries. The guards present there caught him and thoroughly quizzed him," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police west zone Chiranjeev Nath Sinha.

Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Balrampur, Dr G.P. Gupta said the documents produced by Ravi were found to be fake during an internal inquiry. "He named a man, Raju, for whom he had visited the blood bank and confessed that he had sold blood bags for Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000 in the past," Gupta said in his complaint to the police.

