Man jumps in front of Delhi Metro train, dies

New Delhi, Feb 28 A 39-year-old man, who was reportedly unemployed and suffering from a serious disease, died after he jumped in front of a Delhi metro train approaching the Udyog Bhawan station on Wednesday, police said.

"A male passenger allegedly jumped in front of the approaching train at Udyog Bhawan Metro station (going toward Vishwavidyalaya) platform 2 at 11.30 a.m. today. The passenger's body was retrieved and was sent to the nearest hospital and Delhi Metro Rail Police was also apprised," said a DMRC official.

"Train services were briefly regulated during this period and normal train movement was restored at 12.04 p.m.," the official added.

According to police, a police control room call was received regarding the incident at Rajiv Chowk police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"The deceased, a resident of Mukundpur area in Delhi, was diagnosed with cancer and was presently unemployed," a senior police official said.

"The body was shifted to RML hospital and inquest proceedings have been initiated," the official added.

