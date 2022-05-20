Man killed by lightning in J&K's Poonch
May 20, 2022
Jammu, May 20 A man died after being struck by lightning in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday.
Police said a man identified as Irshad Ahmad of Satelan village in Poonch was struck by lightning in the morning at his home.
"He fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead", police said.
