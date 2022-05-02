Man killed during robbery bid in Patna

Patna, May 2 A man was killed while his wife was critically injured after two robbers attacked them inside their house in Patna, an official said.

The incident took place at the Karbala locality under Phulwarisharif police station in the wee hours of Monday.

The robbers repeatedly smashed a pressure cooker on the head of Mohammad Jafruddin (35) until his death during the robbery bid. They also attacked his wife Shahnaz Parveen.

Jaffaruddin was an engineer with a private firm in New Delhi. He had returned home with his wife and two children on Sunday morning to celebrate EID.

"We were asleep when the robbers entered the house. During the robbery, my husband woke up and saw two people inside the house. He immediately resisted their act, leading to a scuffle. The robbers overpowered him and smashed a pressure cooker on his head," Parveen said.

"I rushed to save him but failed as they smashed the pressure cooker on my head as well. When my husband collapsed on the floor, they repeatedly smashed the cooker on his head, leading to his death," she said.

"The accused also took away my gold chain and other valuables from the house," she said.

Ekrar Ahmed, the SHO of Phulwarisharif, said: "We have visited the spot and recovered the dead body. We have also recovered the pressure cooker used in the commission of crime. The identification of the accused is underway and we will nab them very soon."

