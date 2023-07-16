Man kills brother for attacking mother, surrenders

Pilibhit, July 16 In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man allegedly killed his 25-year-old brother who assaulted their physically challenged mother for refusing to give him money to buy liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district.

According to the police, accused Fazi Ahmad killed his elder brother Razi Ahmad using a shovel and fled the house with his two younger sisters Ghulbahar and Rukhsana, and mother Salma Begum. However, he surrendered before the police later at night.

Fazi said: “After my mother denied a part of her savings to Razi to buy liquor, he started beating her. When Rukhsana rushed to help her, she too was thrashed. I could not tolerate the insult of two female members of our family.”

Puranpur Kotwali police station SHO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said that Fazi has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder) and sent to jail. Police have also sent the body for autopsy.

The accused and his brother used to work as labourers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor